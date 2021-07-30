Royal Bank of Canada Sells 196,040 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.45% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 63,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

