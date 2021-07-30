RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €56.00 by Warburg Research

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.85 ($62.18).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

