RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €30.23 ($35.56). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €30.03 ($35.33), with a volume of 1,367,855 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.80.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

