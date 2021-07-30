Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $681,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,587 shares in the company, valued at $104,602,688.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.

XPEL traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $92.60. 271,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.52. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

