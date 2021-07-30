Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Holdings Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 430.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after buying an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $13,878,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $42,042,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 240.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 314,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners raised Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $109.19 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.19.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 62.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

