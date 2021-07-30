Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.97

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 6315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.05.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 341,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 990,436 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

