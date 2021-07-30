Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Saga Communications worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGA opened at $22.53 on Friday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 million, a P/E ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

