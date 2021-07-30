Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.