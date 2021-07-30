salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.92. salesforce.com reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $244.04 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $187.37 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,745 shares of company stock valued at $107,407,521. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.