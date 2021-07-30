Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,115 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries comprises approximately 2.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

THO traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,333. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

