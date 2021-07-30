Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.51. 603,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.02.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

