Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SASR stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

