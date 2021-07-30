Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNY. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.58. 34,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sanofi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $43,921,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 353,665 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.