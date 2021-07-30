Sanofi (SAN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sanofi (EPA: SAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €86.52 ($101.79) on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €87.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

