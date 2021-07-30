SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SAP worth $109,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 29.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SAP by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

