Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 231.0 days.
Shares of SASOF stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73. Sasol has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $17.55.
About Sasol
