Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 231.0 days.

Shares of SASOF stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73. Sasol has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $17.55.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

