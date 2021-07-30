Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,157 ($15.12). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,152 ($15.05), with a volume of 132,319 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 24.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,151.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92.

In other news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

