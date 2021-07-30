SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.51 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $133.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

