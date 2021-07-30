SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post sales of $561.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.70 million and the highest is $569.57 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.18.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $338.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.15 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $343.46.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 36.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

