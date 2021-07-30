Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) Insider Acquires £38,000 in Stock

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) insider Martin Diggle purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

Martin Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Martin Diggle bought 350,000 shares of Scancell stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £66,500 ($86,882.68).

Shares of LON:SCLP traded up GBX 2.04 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 23.29 ($0.30). 2,037,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,447. Scancell Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of £189.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33.

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

