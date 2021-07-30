ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 90,826 shares.The stock last traded at $29.55 and had previously closed at $27.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $730.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,091,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,295 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 51,501 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

