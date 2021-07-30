Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the June 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.3 days.

Scentre Group stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Scentre Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Scentre Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

