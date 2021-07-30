Schindler’s (SHLAF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHLAF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Schindler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.07.

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $326.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.05. Schindler has a twelve month low of $249.25 and a twelve month high of $326.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

