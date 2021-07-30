Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €160.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €143.00 ($168.24).

SU traded down €0.26 ($0.31) on Friday, reaching €138.80 ($163.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €133.56.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

