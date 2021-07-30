Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Schneider National updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$1.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 666,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

