Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post $5.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $20.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $26.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.10 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.