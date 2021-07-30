Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,654,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,589,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.47% of PPD as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPD by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,975,000 after buying an additional 781,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PPD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,574,000 after buying an additional 1,068,055 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PPD by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after buying an additional 772,535 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of PPD by 80.6% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,923,000 after buying an additional 2,416,941 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PPD by 17.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,113,000 after buying an additional 516,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

