Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252,930 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.38% of WNS worth $85,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,712 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,283,000.

NYSE WNS opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

