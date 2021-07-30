Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.28% of Viavi Solutions worth $81,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $979,972. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

