Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,586 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.69% of Commerce Bancshares worth $62,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.50. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

