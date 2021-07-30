Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.24% of ASGN worth $62,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASGN. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in ASGN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Truist boosted their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $110.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.27.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

