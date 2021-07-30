Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,175 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.15% of Daqo New Energy worth $63,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DQ opened at $59.39 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.49.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

