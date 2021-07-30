Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.53% of FactSet Research Systems worth $62,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $349.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

