Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,220 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.46% of Alliant Energy worth $62,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,351 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

