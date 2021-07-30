Schroder Investment Management Group Has $58.63 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of Sun Life Financial worth $58,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

