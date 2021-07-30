Schroder Investment Management Group Has $62.97 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,462 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.77% of Berry Global Group worth $62,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,926,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BERY stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

