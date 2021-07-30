Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,714 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.25% of Hexcel worth $58,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hexcel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 588.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $38,908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

HXL stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.