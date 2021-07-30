Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.38% of LiveRamp worth $82,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,037,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 540.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

