Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60,635 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $83,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,222,850.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,947.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,745 shares of company stock worth $107,407,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $244.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $187.37 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

