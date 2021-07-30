Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $63.57 Million Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 862,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,566,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.76% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

LIVN stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.33. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.