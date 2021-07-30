Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,018,397 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 419,443 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of UBS Group worth $58,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,441,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,246,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

