Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,927 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.81% of CubeSmart worth $61,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after acquiring an additional 239,532 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after acquiring an additional 463,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $49.33 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

