Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price target on Schroders and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF remained flat at $$51.92 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 224. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43. Schroders has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.