Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHNWF. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 target price on Schroders and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

SHNWF stock remained flat at $$51.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 224. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

