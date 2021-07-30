Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 target price on Schroders and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of SHNWF remained flat at $$51.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 224. Schroders has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.