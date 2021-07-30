Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,059 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 36.2% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $69,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,255,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,810. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $107.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

