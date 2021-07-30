Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

SAIC stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

