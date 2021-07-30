Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Trading Up 1.2%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 213,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,760,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07.

About Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

