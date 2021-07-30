SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of SCYNEXIS worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 1,008.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 335.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 250,546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis reduced their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

SCYX opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.10. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

