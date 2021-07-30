Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $146.95, but opened at $152.69. Seagen shares last traded at $150.15, with a volume of 1,825 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.92.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

